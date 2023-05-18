Elon Musk called out by Princess Bride actor after quoting beloved movie

Mandy Patinkin, known for playing swordsman Inigo Montoya in the 1987 film The Princess Bride, has mocked Twitter CEO Elon Musk for quoting one of Montoya’s famous lines.

In an interview with CNBC Musk was asked about his controversial and sometimes false comments made on Twitter.

Musk told interviewer David Faber: ‘You know, I’m reminded of. There’s a scene in The Princess Bride - great movie - where he confronts the person who killed his father and he says, ‘Offer me money, offer me power, I don’t care.’’

‘So you just don’t care?’ Faber followed up.

‘I‘ll say what I want to say and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it,’ Musk replied.

The question was asked specifically in relation to Musk’s remarks often resulting in a loss of advertising revenue.

In response to Musk’s comment, Patinkin quote tweeted a clip of the interview, writing: ‘I do not think it means what you think it means.’

Fans loved Patinkin’s comment:

















Some even pointed out that Musk got the quote wrong, emphasising his lack of understanding of the movie.

Patinkin has not shied away from speaking up in recent weeks. He was seen picketing outside Warner Bros Discovery’s offices amongst other writers for the ongoing WGA strike amongst TV and film writers.

He held a sign referencing another iconic quote from The Princess Bride, Reading ‘you killed residuals prepare to pay!’ Of course referring to the line, ‘hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.’

