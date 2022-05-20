Elon Musk has denied claims that he exposed himself to a flight attendant, and dubbed the scandal against him 'Elongate' on social media.



The Tesla CEO referenced reports in Business Insider, which claimed he paid a flight attendant $250,000 to ensure she didn’t speak out or sue after Musk allegedly propositioned her for sex and exposed himself.

Musk took to Twitter to call the reports “utterly untrue.”

The report also claims that the alleged victim worked as a crew member on a SpaceX corporate flight. She reportedly accused Musk of exposing his erect penis to her and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

Musk denied the sexual claims in a statement to Business Insider and said that there is "a lot more to this story."

"If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light," he said, before, calling the story a "politically motivated hit piece."

Later, on Twitter, he wrote: “The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.”

After calling the reports “utterly untrue”, he added: “And, for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue.

“But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me “exposed” – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened.”

Musk then referenced a tweet he posted in 2021, which read: “If there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate.”

On Friday, he replied to his own previous tweet by saying: “Finally, we get to use Elongate as [a] scandal name. It’s kinda perfect.

Musk also responded to a social media user who commented: “We saw it coming. They want Twitter, Tesla, Spacex & Dogecoin to fail.”

Musk replied: “True (sigh)”

