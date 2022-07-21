Billionaire Elon Musk said that seeing shirtless and unflattering paparazzi photos of himself online has inspired him to work out, eat healthily and sunbathe.

Musk was recently pictured on vacation in Mykonos, Greece on a luxury yacht with a small group of friends.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO removed his shirt and photos taken by paparazzi showing his pale body went viral online leading to some people body shaming him online.

In a response to a tweet, Musk himself has now opened up about his thoughts on the images that have been shared online

Someone on Twitter wrote, “According to new CDC guidelines anyone posting a shirtless pic of @elonmusk to make fun of him must also post a shirtless pic of themselves for comparison.”

Musk replied: “Tbh, it’s good motivation to work out, eat healthier & maybe take my shirt off outside more than once a year haha.”

The billionaire has been praised for his attitude and his ability to poke fun at himself when he faces being bullied online.

“This is a healthy way for people to respond to critique. There is always room to improve and you're primarily serving yourself in the process of doing so,” replied one Twitter user.

One person wrote: “Elon is all of us.”

Another said: “Honestly, I appreciate that he can at least laugh at himself and doesn’t take it so personally.”

Someone else said: “Now that's a growth mindset!”

