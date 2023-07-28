Elon Musk congratulates his ex-wife on getting engaged to the Love Actually kid

In one of the more unlikely stories you'll hear this year, Elon Musk has congratulated his ex-wife Talulah Riley on getting engaged to Love Actually child actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Riley and Brodie-Sangster, who are both actors, have been together for two years having met while working on the FX series Pistol.

Now after just two years together, Riley announced on Twitter that she and Brodie Sangster were getting hitched. The 37-year-old St Trininan's star wrote: "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!"

Riley, who has been married to Elon Musk twice and as a result divorced twice, even chimed in to offer his congratulations as the happy couple shared a wholesome selfie of themselves together.

Riley and Musk began dating in 2008 and married each other in Scotland in 2010 only for Musk to end the relationship in 2012 and file for divorce.

They then reconciled their differences and in July 2013 got married again but by December 2014 Musk had filed for another divorce only to withdraw. Riley and Musk then lived separately for six months before she filed for divorce in 2016 with the pair finally separating in October 2016.

The two appear to still be on good terms with Riley telling Musk in March 2022: "Can you buy Twitter and then delete it, please?" America is going insane. Or can you just buy Twitter and make it radically free speech? So much stupidity comes from Twitter." Some foreshadowing there...

Brodie-Sangster is best known for his role as Sam in the Christmas classic Love Actually but has also starred in Nowhere Boy, Game of Thrones and the Maze Runner series.

