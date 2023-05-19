Bizarre photo of 'Elon Musk kissing a robot' goes viral

A photo of Elon Musk kissing a female humanoid robot has gone viral, but everything is not as it seems.

Billionaire Musk is known for being at the forefront of modern technology, with his ventures including industries such as space travel and electric vehicles.

Following new footage that reveals Tesla’s integrated robot Optimus can walk, navigate and pick things up, AI-generated images of Musk kissing female-looking humanoids have gone viral.

They emerged alongside a tweet by Twitter user Daniel Marven, in which he claimed the Tesla and Twitter CEO is designing a robot “that has been manufactured specifically designed with artificial intelligence with the personality and the characteristics of the female that he dreams of”.

Accompanying the tweet were four AI-generated images of Musk kissing three different “wife” robots and dancing with one other.

Unlike the real Tesla robots, the AI-generated ones have distinctive human-like facial features.

The images possess some of the current tell-tale signs that an image has been created by AI – for example, the hand on one of the robots possess too many fingers, while the hands on other robots in the images are distorted.

Some of the viral images appear to have been created by the same user who was behind the viral image of Pope Francis wearing a puffer jacket, Pablo Xavier.

On Instagram, one user joked: “Elon finally found his soulmate(s).”

Someone on Twitter said: “iRobot is about to be reality.”

While the images are fake, many are impressed with the advancements that Tesla has made with its real robot, Optimus.

