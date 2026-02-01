Grammys 2026: A look back at the best red carpet looks of all time

The Grammy Awards are back for 2026, and one year on from Kanye West bringing Bianca Censori to the red carpet...well, naked, we're just about ready to see what looks are in store from our favourite artists once again.
Lady Gaga, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and Billie Eilish are among those up for some of the biggest awards of the night on 1 February 2026, with KPop Demon Hunters' HUNTR/X making history as the first ever K-pop girl group in the 'Song of the Year' category.
What's more, Justin Bieber will be making his long-awaited comeback with a performance at the ceremony, alongside the likes of Katseye, Addison Rae, and Lola Young.
But, the Grammys aren't all about the music. It usually brings some fresh viral content to our screens, and more importantly, we get to cast a close eye over the fashion from the comfort of our sofas.
As we sit back and wait for the red carpet snaps to roll in, let's take a look back at some of our picks for the best-dressed Grammy entries of all time...
Miley Cyrus in custom Maison Margiela, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter in JW Anderson, 2025
Christina Aguilera in Versace, 2000
Summer Walker in Usama Ishtay, 2024
Doja Cat in Versace, 2022
Jennifer Lopez in Versace, 2000
Gracie Abrams in Chanel, 2025
Lady Gaga in Armani Privé, 2010
Lana Del Rey in Aidan Mattox, 2020
Adele in Givenchy, 2017
Harry Styles in Egonlab, 2023
Doechii in Thom Browne, 2025
Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta, 2021
Beyoncé in Peter Dundas, 2017
Chappell Roan in Jean Paul Gaultier, 2025
