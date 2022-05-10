Elon Musk has caused a commotion on Twitter after saying he would give Twitter to YouTuber and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson (known as MrBeast) if he dies "under mysterious circumstances."

On Monday (9 May), the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, now Twitter owner, took to his official account to write the cryptic message.

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya," he wrote.

While none of us wish death on the tech billionaire, MrBeast, who has 95 million YouTube subscribers and is also known for his expensive stunts, responded to Musk's tweet with the following: "If that happens, can I have Twitter[?]"

And Musk simply replied: "Ok."

MrBeast even attempted to ensure that the deal would go through in the event of Musk's untimely death.

"No takesies backsies," he captioned a post that shared a screenshot of the exchange.

Well, there we have it. MrBeast might very well be the next owner of Twitter.

Musk has recently been in the headlines for acquiring the social media platform for $44bn. Earlier in the year, he also made the news for challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight. The winner would claim Ukraine as the prize.

It seems as if his antics toward Russia could be a reason as to why the billionaire made that tweet about his death.

Dmitry Rogozin, the Roscosmos boss and ex-head of Russia's defence forces, provided a statement to the Russian media, making Musk an enemy of the state.

In a post shared on Musk's Twitter, the statement reportedly reads: "Starlink satellite company Elon Musk was delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Mariupol by military helicopters.

"Elon Musk is thus involved in the supply of fascist forces in Ukraine with military communications. And for this, you will have to answer in an adult way, Elon, no matter how you turn on the fool," it continued, in part.

The billionaire's antics were bound to place him in hot water someday. Despite this, let's hope his aid for Ukraine won't become his end.

