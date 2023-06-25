Elvis Presley's stepbrother believes the singer died by suicide over the guilt of having many young lovers.

In a new documentary called Elvis’ Women on Prime,David Stanley alleged that Elvis "premeditated taking the medications that killed him," and he "just couldn't go on."

Stanley, who was a part of the star's entourage throughout the seventies, was at Graceland on the day of Elvis' death in August 1977. He died from a heart attack due to a drug overdose.

The 85-year-old claimed it was down to "love, hurt, pain, exposure — he just couldn’t take it any more" after believing it was down to his fears of reported relationships with young girls that could have been exposed in a book.

"His taste for young girls, aged 15 or 16, made me sick," his stepbrother said in the series, adding that it was a "miracle" he wasn't "busted".

"He got away with things most people didn’t because of his money, fortune, fame and power, charisma and magnetism. Elvis could talk the socks off you," he continued.

The series includes interviews with women who claimed to be involved with Elvis at a young age, one of which being Jackie Rowland, who went to see Elvis in concert at the age of 13.

She said her mother realised she had a crush on the star and made a pact that if she lost weight, she would be taken to the concert.

"I went on the Elvis Love Diet and lost 80lb in a year," she said, which prompted her mother to write to Elvis to explain the effect he had on her.

The star allegedly invited them to meet him with his own parents, Gladys and Vernon Presley.

Elvis allegedly started nibbling her ear and licking her neck.

She claimed: "I told him to stop,’ and he said: ‘Oh Mrs Rowland, what is the matter with your daughter? She is not normal.'"

Indy100 reached out to Elvis' estate for comment.

