Former Inbetweeners star Emily Atack has criticised “perverts” who messaged her after a porn website shared her image.

The actress shared her experience in an Instagram story, revealing that Fake Taxi had shared an image of her in the back of a black cab, suggesting she had taken part in one of their videos.

Fake Taxi is a type of porn video where the driver picks adult performers up and they “pay” for their fare in X-rated ways.

According to Atack’s Instagram story, Fake Taxi had taken a screengrab of someone else’s tweet in which they wrote: “Looks like Charlotte from Inbetweeners has had quite a dramatic career change.”

Fake Taxi appeared to tweet that, along with the caption: “Somebody tell @EmAtack that she forgot her purse.”

While the tweet appears to have been deleted, it hasn’t stopped Atack from being “bombarded” by messages from “perverts”.

In an Instagram story, Atack vented her frustration writing: “Oh good so this photo is now on the actual Fake Taxi Twitter and website.

“Excellent, No really that's great. Trying to have a wholesome Sunday and I'm being bombarded with perverts asking if I'd like to accidentally take a wrong turn into the woods.

“Go iron your kids school uniforms you p***ks.”

It comes as Atack opened about her experience of cyber flashing, revealing she sees “10 d**k pics” she doesn’t want to see before breakfast.

Speaking on the Plot Twist podcast, Atack said: “Before breakfast, I’ve seen about 10 penises I have not asked to see. It’s not normal, is it?

“People don’t realise the harm and the triggering it can spark - where else you take it in your mind.”

