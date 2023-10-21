Emily Blunt apologises after ’fatphobic’ 2012 interview resurfaces

Actress Emily Blunt has apologised after a video of her making a "fatphobic" comment resurfaced online.
The clip, which was from a 2012 interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, shows Blunt telling a story where she refers to a Chili's worker as "enormous" for seemingly no reason.
"The girl who was serving me was enormous. I think she got freebie meals at Chili's", Blunt said to TV host Jonathan Ross who responded to her description of the woman by saying: "Nothing wrong with that."
In a statement issued to The Independent, Blunt apologised for her comments saying: "I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago. I'm appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.
"I've always considered myself someone who wouldn't dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognisable to me or anything I stand for. And yet it happened, and I said it and I'm so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better."
Many called out Blunt's comments on social media when the video first resurfaced.
Imagine being a server on your feet all day and you meet a celebrity who you like and admire and have what you think is a really cool and pleasant interaction and you see her the next day on TV calling you enormous. Emily Blunt is such a fucking loser— alive girl (@alive girl) 1697816720
Others called the comment "unnecessary" and said Blunt appeared to "be a not very nice person".
Imagine that waitress who was so excited about meeting Emily Blunt, only to watch this and realise that Emily is body shaming her\n\nTotally unnecessary and shows Emily Blunt to clearly be a not very nice person at all— Antonia (@Antonia) 1697864469
Some said they felt sad for the waitress who was likely excited to meet Blunt, only to see her being shamed for her body on TV by the actress.
Imagine being excited you met Emily Blunt and she calls you fat on TV— Maddy B. \ud83d\udda4\ud83d\udc7b (@Maddy B. \ud83d\udda4\ud83d\udc7b) 1697827061
@itsnotjess123 imagine being the girl i bet she was like \u201comg i met emily blunt and she was so nice\u201d and then sees this \ud83d\ude10 celebs always say \u201cpeople forget im a person\u201d then tell stories to an audience of millions— \ud835\ude6b\ud835\ude5a\ud835\ude67\ud835\ude6e \ud835\ude62\ud835\ude6a\ud835\ude58\ud835\ude5d \ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcb9\ud835\udc52\ud835\udcc6\ud835\udcca\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcc9\ud835\udc52 (@\ud835\ude6b\ud835\ude5a\ud835\ude67\ud835\ude6e \ud835\ude62\ud835\ude6a\ud835\ude58\ud835\ude5d \ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcb9\ud835\udc52\ud835\udcc6\ud835\udcca\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcc9\ud835\udc52) 1697838775
this video is old as hell and the story is probably fake, so tantruming about it now is silly, but all i can think about is how the waitress probably went home excited she met emily blunt only for emily blunt to say this \ud83d\ude41— danisha carter (@danisha carter) 1697818001
