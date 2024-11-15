Eva Longoria has revealed she no longer lives in the United States, attributing her decision to the re-election of Donald Trump as well as other issues.

The Desperate Housewives star revealed in a new interview that she and her family are now splitting time between Mexico and Spain. This decision was made due to the “changing vibe” in the US after the Covid-19 pandemic, homelessness and high taxation.

Longoria is also a major figure in Democratic Party politics and is seen as a key voice for women and Latinos. She has an interest in immigration policy and has been involved with both national and local Democratic candidates since at least 2012.

The producer and director spent time speaking at the Democratic National Convention this year and hit the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris. She used a tagline “She se puede”, which is the Spanish translation of Barack Obama’s iconic slogan “Yes we can”.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Now, Longoria has reflected on the re-election of Trump. “If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place,” she told French magazine Marie Claire in an interview published on Thursday (November 14).

She said Trump’s first victory in 2016 had ruined her belief that “the best person wins” in politics.

Longoria is married to José "Pepe" Bastón, who is the president of Mexican broadcaster Televisa. They share a six-year-old son, Santiago, while Bastón has three children from a previous marriage.

The L'Oréal ambassador acknowledged that her family are “privileged” enough to move amid Trump’s re-election. “Most Americans aren’t so lucky,” she said. “They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country”.

She said: “I had my whole adult life here. But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to shit on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

Longoria moved to California in her twenties after growing up in Texas. She is a ninth-generation American.

Republican candidate Trump won the US election 2024 last week. Among his promises for his second stint as America's leader, the former Apprentice host said he plans to deport undocumented migrants, tax cuts, and improvements to the economy.

