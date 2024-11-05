Politics
It has certainly felt like an age since the US presidential election campaign first began, but the time has finally come to find out whether history will be made in the form of current vice president Kamala Harris becoming the first female president of the United States, or in the form of Donald Trump being the first convicted felon to enter the White House.
We'll also learn whether America will have a new vice president in Minnesota governor Tim Walz for the Democrats, or in Ohio senator JD Vance for the Republican Party.
With stats and polling already giving news outlets a good idea of how many states will vote - and therefore, how many electoral college votes will go to each candidate - attention has turned to the seven 'swing states' which could well decide the election and help either Trump or Harris to reach the necessary 270 votes to win.
These are North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona.
But in the race to the White House, every electoral college vote counts, so we'll be bringing you the results from all 50 states as they're announced throughout the night. And if you're one of the brave souls joining us in pulling an all-nighter to see the action unfold in real-time, then indy100 has all the latest developments and online reaction for you below...
Michael Jordan speaks out against fake Donald Trump endorsement that went viral
Getty Images
Basketball legend Michael Jordan has spoken out after a fake endorsement of Donald Trump went viral.
Today, millions of Americans head to the polls to vote in the 2024 US Presidential election. In the hotly contested race, some celebrities have been giving their endorsements, with Kamala Harris garnering support from the likes of Beyonce, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Taylor Swift, while Trump has seen support from Elon Musk and Hulk Hogan.
Basketball star Michael Jordan has had to put the record straight after a fake post that claimed he was endorsing Donald Trump went viral.
Did The Simpsons predict the outcome of the US election?
20th Century TV/Getty
With US election less than 24 hours away, there is much anticipation surrounding who will be the next US president - and it's predicted to be a close one between candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
However, fans of The Simpsons reckon the long-running animated comedy has predicted who will win the election.
Harris vs Trump: Where it all began
Getty
At first, this week’s election looked set to be a repeat of what happened last time around in 2020. Democrat Joe Biden would go up against Republican Donald Trump and the American electorate will probably feel a slight sense of déjà vu.
But the reality was something dramatically different. After a dire performance at the first US presidential debate back in June, Biden faced mounting pressure to step aside amid concerns over his wellbeing.
And he did, conceding in a letter published a month later that it was in the "best interest of my party and my country" to stand down at the end of his current term.
He was replaced by current vice president Kamala Harris, who picked Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate.
Trump tells fans 'I shouldn’t have left’ the White House after losing 2020 election
Getty
Donald Trump told his supporters that “I shouldn’t have left” the White House, despite losing the 2020 election.
Republican candidate Trump has been on the campaign rally riling up his supporters and trying to drum up votes in key states.
At a campaign rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania on Sunday (3 November) Trump continued to ramp up his controversial rhetoric, leaning into false claims of election fraud, with echoes of what unfolded after his 2020 election loss where he sparked a riot on the Capitol building and attempted to overturn the result.
