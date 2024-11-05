It has certainly felt like an age since the US presidential election campaign first began, but the time has finally come to find out whether history will be made in the form of current vice president Kamala Harris becoming the first female president of the United States, or in the form of Donald Trump being the first convicted felon to enter the White House.

We'll also learn whether America will have a new vice president in Minnesota governor Tim Walz for the Democrats, or in Ohio senator JD Vance for the Republican Party.

With stats and polling already giving news outlets a good idea of how many states will vote - and therefore, how many electoral college votes will go to each candidate - attention has turned to the seven 'swing states' which could well decide the election and help either Trump or Harris to reach the necessary 270 votes to win.

These are North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona.

But in the race to the White House, every electoral college vote counts, so we'll be bringing you the results from all 50 states as they're announced throughout the night. And if you're one of the brave souls joining us in pulling an all-nighter to see the action unfold in real-time, then indy100 has all the latest developments and online reaction for you below...

Harris vs Trump: Where it all began Getty At first, this week’s election looked set to be a repeat of what happened last time around in 2020. Democrat Joe Biden would go up against Republican Donald Trump and the American electorate will probably feel a slight sense of déjà vu. But the reality was something dramatically different. After a dire performance at the first US presidential debate back in June, Biden faced mounting pressure to step aside amid concerns over his wellbeing. And he did, conceding in a letter published a month later that it was in the "best interest of my party and my country" to stand down at the end of his current term. He was replaced by current vice president Kamala Harris, who picked Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate.