Ezra Miller has addressed their followers following the latest in a line of erratic behaviour allegations and arrests, apologising to ‘everyone I have alarmed’.

The 29-year-old is set to star in a standalone film as DC character The Flash next year, but their actions over the past two years could put the movie in doubt.

The non-binary actor, known for roles in We Need to Talk About Kevin, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Fantastic Beasts, released a statement which also revealed they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues”.

The statement, which was released to Variety on Tuesday, read: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

These are their most controversial moments.

Appearing to choke a female fan – April 2020

Back in April 2020, one of the most controversial incidents in Miller’s career took place as a video was released online which appeared to show them choking a female fan.

After being spotted in Iceland, the person who appears to be Miller says in the footage, “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” before appearing to grab her by the neck and then pushing her into the back wall of an aisle truck parked behind her.

While some viewers claimed that the woman appears to be smiling and therefore believe the interaction was harmless others pointed out that the person recording the video sounds concerned.

Prikið Kaffihús, the owner of the bar in Reykjavik the incident took place in, later told Variety that the incident was a serious one and claimed that Miller – who plays The Flash in the DCEU – had to be escorted off the premises.

Issuing video death threat to members of the Ku Klux Klan – January 2022

Miller shared an Instagram video in which they appeared to make a death threat to members of the Ku Klux Klan in January 2022.

Insisting that it is “not a joke” and to “take it seriously”, Miller referenced an alleged chapter of the white supremacist organisation in Beulaville, North Carolina.

Miller said: “This is Ezra Miller – AKA the Bengal Ghouls, the Mad Goose Wizard – and, um, this is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan.

“Hello. First of all, how are you all doing? Um, it’s me... Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, okay?” he says. “Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now – and you know what I am talking about – and then, you know, we’ll do it for you if that’s what you want.”

The actor then concluded the message by saying: “Okay, talk to you soon, okay? Bye.”

In a caption alongside the video, Miller shared a message that read: “Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognise myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah.”

Cited for obstructing a highway – March 2022

Police were called to a dispute in downtown Hilo on March 19 this year, where Miller was “uncooperative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct the sidewalk,” Hawaii Police Department Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said at the time. Miller was cited for obstructing a highway, Quiocho said.

Charged with disorderly conduct – March 2022

The actor was arrested twice in Hawaii Getty images

Miller was then arrested in a Hawaiian karaoke bar in Hilo, Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment in March.

According to a Facebook post by the Hawaiian police department at the time, the South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a “disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street”.

While conducting an investigation, police determined that Miller got “agitated” with people at the bar who were enjoying their karaoke session.

“Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts,” the police said. “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Miller was then arrested and their bail was set at $500 (£381). Later, The Flash actor paid the bail and was released from custody.

A Hawaii couple later dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against the actor.

William Dean, a lawyer who represents the couple, declined comment on why his clients no longer want to pursue the petition that accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them in Hilo.

Arrested on suspicion of secondary-degree assault – April 2022

Miller was arrested in Hawaii for the second time just a few weeks later in April, and charged with second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.

Hawaii Island police responded to an incident at a Pahoa home early on 19 April and arrested Miller. Police said at the time that the actor “became irate” after being asked to leave a private residence and threw a chair at a woman, striking her in the head.

The woman reportedly was left with a cut on her forehead half an inch deep.

Accused of keeping firearms at Vermont farm – June 2022

The actor has been involved in a string of controversial incidents over recent times Getty images

Video footage which emerged earlier this year suggested that Miller’s Vermont farm was an unsafe environment for a mother and her three children that they were housing.



According to local sources, the Flash actor hosted the 25-year-old woman and her children, aged one to five, since mid-April after they met in Hawaii.

According to the original report from Rolling Stone, two sources with knowledge of the situation expressed their concern for the safety of the children at Miller’s 96-acre property, claiming there were unattended guns lying around the house.

One source recalled an incident when one of the children – aged one-year-old – allegedly put a stray bullet in her mouth.

The children’s father told the outlet that Miller allegedly purchased a flight out of Hawaii for the woman and her children, without his knowledge, and he hadn’t seen or heard from them since.

The mother also spoke on the subject in a statement to Rolling Stone, saying that Miller helped her escape from a “violent and abusive ex,” and Miller “helped me finally… have a safe environment for my three very young children.”



“[Ezra’s] home ranch has been a healing haven for us,” she said. “They may have firearms for self-defence purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in… My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

Now, in August, police in Vermont say they are seeking a 25-year-old woman and her three children who had been living on Ezra Miller’s farm.

Rolling Stone has reported that the Vermont State Police had repeatedly tried to serve the mother with an emergency care due to concerns for the children’s safety.

Accused of abuse by the parents of an indigenous activist – August 2022

Indigenous activist Tokata Iron Eyes spoke out recently to deny claims that she was being groomed or abused by MIller after Iron Eyes’ parents Sarah Jumping Eagle and Chase Iron Eyes accused Miller of using violence and drugs to maintain a “cult-like” grip over their daughter.

The 18-year-old indigenous activist told Insider that allegations her life was in danger were “a disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign” against them.

The parents accuse the actor of grooming her from the age of 12 after getting to know the family during the Standing Rock pipeline protests in 2016.

In court documents, they allege Miller confiscated her phone and left her with bruises, and are pursuing a protective order to force the actor to cease all contact.

Ms Iron Eyes, who is non-binary and also uses the name Gibson, has denied many of her parent’s claims in posts to her Instagram account.

Charged with felony burglary – August 2022

Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont, authorities say.

The Vermont State Police said in a statement that it had received a complaint that several bottles of alcohol had been stolen from an address in County Rd in Stamford on 1 May.

After reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses, state police said they had probable cause to charge The Flash actor, 29, with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

More than three months later, Miller was “ultimately” located and was issued with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 26 September.