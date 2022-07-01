Controversial psychologist and author Jordan Peterson had his Twitter account temporarily suspended after making derogatory comments about Elliott Page.

The Canadian made the comments in response to a news article in which Page was celebrating how his character in the show Umbrella Academy transitioned from female to male, as Page did in real life.

Peterson not only wrongly claimed that Page had “breasts removed by a criminal physician”, but also intentionally misgendered Page and dead-named him by using his birth name.

His problematic comments were flagged by Twitter as it determined the account had violated its “rules against hateful conduct”.

Peterson was banned from posting any more tweets and was asked to delete the offending tweet in question.

Screengrabs of his ban were shared by Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila who also called out the social media’s policy.

She wrote: “Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk.”

Twitter’s rules against hateful conduct ensure users cannot “promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

While the tweet no longer appears on Peterson’s timeline, the psychologist told the National Post that he would “rather die” than delete it.

Peterson claimed: “There are no rules on Twitter except ‘don’t do what we don’t like today’. They are always applied post hoc by algorithms and idiots bent on maintaining their woke superiority.”

indy100 has contacted Twitter for comment.

