Florence Pugh turned to Instagram on Tuesday, where she stunned in sheer beaded Valentino co-ord she sported to Paris Fashion Week.

The Don't Worry Darlingactress drew attention to her see-through top, held together by a single button. "Trust the button," she hilariously wrote as her caption.

Thousands of fans flocked to the post to comment on Pugh's statement ensemble, with one saying: "The way you literally never miss".

"SLAYED THE HOUSE DOWN," another exclaimed, while a third added: "I think I just died and went to heaven".

Pugh previously donned a nipple-freeing Valentino dress in July at the designer's haute couture show.



Some harsh critics slammed the actress for her outfit choice, but Pugh didn't have any of it.

"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing," she wrote in her caption.

"I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after."

She addressed double standards amongst men and women and their decision to free the nipple.

"What's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I've come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I'm happy with all of the 'flaws' that I couldn't bear to look at when I was 14. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny tits,' or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat chested.' I've lived in my body for a long time,"

Pugh concluded: "I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it."

