Florence Pugh faced criticism after liking posts supporting Johnny Depp’s win in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

The much publicized and memed trial between the former spouses came to a close on Wednesday (1 June) with the verdict in favour of The Pirates of the Caribbean star.

He was awarded $15m in damages while Heard was awarded $2m in damages, meaning he comes out firmly on top.

With Virginia’s local maximum punitive damage laws in toe, Depp was awarded a grand total of $10.4m.

Following the win, the actor took to his Instagram to release a statement, thanking the jury for giving him his “life back” and noting that he brought this case to life “to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.”

Many people on social media had backed Depp, who sued Heard for her 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she stated she was a victim of domestic abuse, although she didn’t name him.

Others expressed their lack of faith in Amber Heard’s claims. They dissected each of the Aquaman actress’ on-stand testimonies and her legal team's strategy.

Actors and other public figures openly shared their support of Depp relating to his victory, including Pugh.

The Black Widow actress liked a post supporting the actor. An account on Twitter that goes by @angeltit wrote: “and f*** Florence Pugh!” followed by a screenshot of an Instagram post of the actor uploaded by @gregwilliamsphotography.

“MISS FLORENCE PUGH?! I cannot believe I ever thought she’d be the next it girl. I cannot believe this, her a**,” another added.

“Florence Pugh just liked an Instagram pic about Johnny Depp winning... Like wtf kind of a world are we in? Why do people think this shit is a joke? “ another person added.

A third person added: “Celebrities need to learn to stay in their lane like why are u even liking this [?]

Someone else simply wrote: “Genuinely have no faith in a single celebrity.”

In a post-trial statement, Heard has expressed her contempt for her “freedom of speech” not being protected.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” she wrote.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. “

Elsewhere, other celebrities and notable figures such as Javier Bardem, Winona Ryder, Kate Moss, Vanessa Paradis, and more were among those who vocally stood in support of Depp amid the trial.

