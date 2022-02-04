Gary Lineker has voiced his support for raising taxes for the wealthy amid the rising cost of living.

The former footballer and Match of the Day host took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the record rise of energy prices and “Brexit project fear becoming reality” - and he believes he has a solution.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the financial squeeze on households in the months ahead could not be underestimated, and Gary is volunteering for higher tax rates in order to help out.

“Seems we’re in a spot of financial bother with inflation rising, energy costs soaring and Brexit project fear becoming reality,” the 61-year-old said.

“Maybe put up the top rate of tax for the wealthy to help us out (and, yes, me included). Perhaps even the super rich non doms might help…greed sucks.”

It comes after the governor of the Bank of England has warned that the cost-of-living squeeze affecting UK households will continue for two years.

Andrew Bailey said inflation was not expected to return to normal levels until early 2024, with pay rise struggling to keep up.

Sunak recently attributed the record rise of energy prices to China pushing up global prices and Britain’s “colder than usual winter”.

In the wake of the Government’s £9 billion package announcement to try and ease cost-of-living expenses, the Chancellor said the financial squeeze on households in the months ahead could not be underestimated.

Gary is, of course, never afraid of speaking his mind on political issues.

He recently had a brutal response to an idea proposed by Tory MP Andrew Rosindell for the UK national anthem to be played every night on the BBC.

Gary wasn’t exactly as enthused at the idea and made his feelings clear on the matter.

Quote tweeting an image of Rosindell where he asked about the anthem coming back, Lineker replied sarcastically: “Yeah, let’s be less British and more North Korean.”

