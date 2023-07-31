Gary Lineker 'very honoured' to have been named on 2023 Woke List

Gary Lineker has had the last laugh after he was mocked by being included in a newspaper 'woke list'.

The former England striker and BBC Match of the Day presenter has reacted after he was included on the Mail on Sunday's 'Woke List 2023' which highlighted celebrities who "are most high-profile in their awakedness to perceived injustices in society - but who have also been accused of having an exaggerated fixation with such issues".

Lineker was included on the list after he compared the government's asylum policy to Nazi Germany in a tweet in March, which led to his temporary suspension from the BBC.

Although the list was mocking him, Lineker said he was "very honoured" to be included in it.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He tweeted: "Very honoured to be on such a list. Thank you to this normally unpleasant newspaper for showing a degree of kindness."

The list also named Emma Watson, Emily Maitlis, the Archbishop of Canterbury and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.



In our view, that makes him in pretty good company.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.