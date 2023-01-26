Sadiq Khan emotionally shares his 'hardest day' as Mayor of London

Sadiq Khan has admitted that his 'hardest day' as Mayor of London was the Grenfell Tower fire of June 2017.

Khan appeared on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast, where he confessed he still remembers the 'images' and the 'heat' of the blaze.

"I went to a lot of funerals...that summer was hard", he said. "It sticks with me because it could have been us...council estate...diverse estate...lovely community...those families will never be the same again."

