Zendaya dropped major engagement ring hint in 2022 - and no one noticed

Wedding bells could be ringing for Zendaya and Tom Holland, as the duo reportedly got engaged in the period between Christmas and New Year, according to multiple reports.

While neither have yet confirmed that they'll be tying the knot, they've both expressed their desire to settle down in a lot of interviews in the past.

Zendaya flashed the huge diamond at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (5 January), and dodged questions about when her Spiderman: Homecoming co-star popped the question.

However, she was spotted later in the evening showing off the rock to fellow Hollywood friends - which is as good as confirmation, right?

Getty

It's thought the ring was designed by Jessica McCormack, who follows Holland on social media.

The London-based jewellery specialises in east-to-west cushion-cut diamond engagement rings (which is what we've sussed Zendaya's out as). It is estimated the ring is around five to six carats, set on a simple yellow gold band, and experts think it could be worth around $500,000 ($398,000).

But, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Zendaya could have been dropping hints about the ring she wanted since 2022.

Renowned nail artist, Harriet Westmoreland, posted photos of her own Jessica McCormack ring in September 2022, which Zendaya had liked on Instagram. While not totally the same, both rings are very similar in style and size.

OH FUCK, ZENDAYA HAD THIS JESSICA MCCORMACK RING ON LOCK SINCE 2022???? pic.twitter.com/mfRkXHtd9h

— Pearl Kadupul (@PearlKadupul) January 6, 2025

But, while we're thrilled for the pair (can you imagine the wedding?), it could be a blow for fans of Tom Holland, as he's vowed to quit acting once they start a family.

"When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore", he told Men's Health.

"Golf and dad — and I will just disappear off the face of the earth."

Congratulations to our favourite Hollywood couple.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.