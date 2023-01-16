Shakira 'puts life-sized witch doll' on balcony facing Piqué's mum's home

Shakira has reportedly put a life-size witch doll on a balcony facing Gerard Piqué's mum's home, just days after she released a diss track to her ex-husband.

The doll was seen in a Twitter video taken from outside.

The singer has also apparently been heard blasting 'Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53' throughout her home - which is conveniently situated next to Montserrat Bernabéu's (Piqué's mum).

"I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio", she sings, taking aim at their messy divorce.

