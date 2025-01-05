Most iconic Golden Globes moments of all time as 2025 awards get underway

The 2025 Golden Globes are just around the corner, and the awards show never fails to disappoint with iconic showbiz moments that get remembered for years to come.

Emilia Pérez, Conclave, Anora and The Brutalist are all up for the top gong, and also hold some of the highest nomination numbers for the night - with Emilia Pérez securing 10.

Some of the biggest films of last year including Wicked and The Substancealso have a few nominations under their belt, so it's set to be as exciting a night as ever.

Can't wait to dive into the action? We've rounded up the most iconic Golden Globes moments of all time...

Jack Nicholson shows up high on valium (2003)





Very few speeches at awards show are memorable, but Jack Nicholson accepting Best Dramatic Actor for About Schmidt in 2003 is one that will go down in history.

Appearing vacant while accepting his award, he admitted that he'd taken something to calm him down before the show.

"I'm so surprised. Well, I don't know whether to be happy or ashamed because I thought we made a comedy", he told the crowd.

After saying a few thank yous, he finally addresses the elephant in the room adding: "I took a valium tonight so I am just gonna thank Bobby Shades and his company who made us very proud."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet hard-launch their relationship (2024)

After they'd been spotted together at a Beyoncé concert and kept a low-profile at the 2023 US Open, Timothée Chalame and Kylie Jenner finally made their first official public appearance as a couple at the 2024 Golden Globes.

While Jenner didn't walk the red carpet with her actor boyfriend, they did sit together during the show, and were even spotted packing on the PDA.

And there could be more to come this year, as the Golden Globes 2025 seating plan has confirmed they will be sat together once again.

Renée Zellweger mis-times a bathroom trip (2001)









We all fall victim to a nervous wee, especially when we're up for a Golden Globe, right? Unfortunately for Renée Zellweger, she timed hers just as the moment she won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Nurse Betty.

The actor almost failed to turn up on stage to accept the award, with Hugh Grant stepping in on her behalf. However, she later rushed on claiming she'd been cleaning lipstick off her teeth.

Emma Thompson becomes relatable icon (2014)

Jo Koy's opening monologue doesn't go down well (2024)





Jo Koy himself has admitted that his stint as the 2024 host of the Golden Globes was an "off night" after a number of his jokes didn't land with the audience.

Jokes were made about Saltbun star Barry Keoghan’s on-screen nudity, Ozempic (“The Color Purple is what happens to your butt when you take Ozempic”), the length of Oppenheimer, and even about Taylor Swift's recent NFL appearances.

But, some people felt the jokes were towing the line of just being straight-up rude.

Elizabeth Taylor forgets where she is (2001)





Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor was tasked with presenting an award at the 2001 Golden Globes, and it would seem the pressure got to her - as she seemingly forgot what she was doing.

“What, I don’t open this?”, she asked the crowd, peeling back the envelope containing the results, before she'd even read out the nominees.

Eventually, Dick Clark walked onto the stage, pointing out that she needed to read the nominees off the screen.

"I usually get them [awards]!", she joked.

Jennifer Lawrence makes her feelings clear (2024)

Jennifer Lawrence left viewers in stitches at the 2024 Golden Globes, after she mouthed an unexpected message to a camera upon hearing her name called out for the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy nominations.

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving", she mouthed, pointing at the door.

However, it was one of her best friends, Emma Stone, who won the award for her work on Poor Things - so naturally, she stayed and cheered her on.

