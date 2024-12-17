Wicked fans weigh in as Part Two's title is officially changed

Wicked fans were given an early Christmas surprise with the official announcement of Part Two’s title change, but many people have been left surprised by what Jon M. Chu went for.

The first instalment of the two-part film adaptation of the stage musical arrived in November and was met with critical acclaim and box office success. Wicked focuses on the musical’s first act, and the decision to split the musical in two was made to ensure no plot points were cut and to expand the journeys and the relationships of the characters.

On Monday (December 16) Universal Pictures announced that Wicked: Part Two had been given a new name. As the countdown for the sequel is well underway, fans should now add Wicked: For Good to their 2025 calendars. Thankfully, there’s less than a year left until the sequel arrives in cinemas.

The new title draws inspiration from the song ‘For Good’ from the original Broadway production performed by Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, who portrayed Glinda and Elphaba respectively.

Wicked's sequel has a new title Universal

There has been a massive reaction to the title change on social media. “The perfect title. I am obsessed,” one fan posted on X.

Another viewer gushed: “OMG I love this title so much!!! Can’t wait.”

A third shared: “I love this title. It really was For Good.”

Someone else chimed in and declared: "This is the PERFECT title I speak for everyone when i say we are all seated & will be watching - more than once actually."

However, some people were less than impressed. “Terrible re-title,” declared one X user.

Someone else argued: “I liked it being called part II, because it’s like saying it’s the second half to the first movie. to feel like a complete set. Calling it ‘For Good’ does the same thing Avengers Endgame did when it was no longer Infinity War Part II. It made it feel like two separate movies.”

Both parts of Wicked were filmed back-to-back between December 2022 and January 2024, however a number of fans were unaware of this, and were therefore shocked to see that the sequel was arriving less than a year from now.

“Isn’t this far too soon?” one confused fan posted on X.

And another X user asked: "Already? Did they film both movies together or something."

The new title and logo for Wicked: For Good has been unveiled Universal

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda respectively, Wicked has blessed us with emotional musical numbers, debates on cinema etiquette, and, of course, ‘holding space’.

Wicked: For Good arrives 21 November, 2025.