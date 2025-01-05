The Golden Globes seating plan has been revealed and it's now confirmed that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet will be sitting together during the ceremony.

While it's still under wraps whether this will be their first red carpet appearance together (they opted not to last year), the reality star will be there to support Chalamet, as he's up for Best Actor for Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

The duo, who keep their relationship under wraps, unexpectedly sat together at last year's Golden Globes, and were even caught on camera getting cosy at the table.

Jenner and Chalamet are thought to have been dating since the start of 2023, but have only been seen together in public a handful of times.

Other big seating plan pairings include newly-engaged Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who will be celebrating the actor's Best Supporting nomination for Emilia Pérez.

Joining them on their table will be Zoe Saldaña, Ben Falcone, and Melissa McCarthy.

Another table pairs together Ariana Grande, Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh, as the Wicked cast hopes for a big night of wins.

Other confirmed attendees include Kate Winslet, who is up for two awards, Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, and Jodie Foster.

The biggest contender of the night is Emilia Pérez, which has 10 nominations in total, while The Brutalist has seven.

Some of the most popular films of the year, Wicked and Challengers both have 4.

