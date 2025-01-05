Here's what's inside the $1 million Golden Globes gift bags for 2025 attendees

The Golden Globes are taking place tonight (5 January), and while we can't wait to see if Wicked swoops the awards it deserves, there's one thing that's got us even more excited: The gift bag.

Each year, winners and those who present awards get to take home a huge goodie bag full of incredible freebies - and 2024's was valued at $500,000.

But, this year they're going even bigger, because the Golden Globes themselves have said the value for 2025 is doubling to $1 million.

Whether it's a luxury all-expenses-paid trip, a beauty treatment from a top doctor, kitchen gadgets, or or a new suit, the options are beyond imagination for any regular person.

All 100 people who receive the bag will sail off on a five-day yacht charter through the Coral Triangle in Indonesia ($60,000), relax at an overnight stay at the L’Ermitage Beverly Hills hotel ($1,500), enjoy another a five-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman ($55,000), and receive a bunch of wellness goodies.

Inside the luxurious bedrooms of L'Ermitage Beverly Hills L'Ermitage Beverly Hills

Sound good? There's more.

Recipients will then choose from 28 more limited-edition options, which include a private flight and stay in Finland to see the Northern Lights, with a retail price of $48,000 - which is only available to one person.

One lucky person will also be able to bag a non-surgical facelift worth $40,000 with Dr Simon Ourian (we'll be able to tell who at next year's ceremony...), while 10 others will get a $1,400 oxygen facial at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Another person will be able to choose a $272,000 wine tasting and dinner experience in Bordeaux, France, while a whopping 50 people will get a five-night stay and wellness experience in the Maldives, worth $33,800.

Other pricey items include a three-night stay in a beachfront villa in Turks and Caicos worth $507,492 (available to nine recipients), and a $15,000 dance-focused workout experience, available to 25 people.

If there was ever a time to go to an acting class, it's now.

