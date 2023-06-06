Aesthetician reveals the cosmetic procedures that are a 'complete waste of money'

An aesthetician focused on 'de-influencing' some of the most popular beauty treatments right now, has revealed which ones she thinks are a total waste of money.

Despite making a living from people looking to tweak their appearance, Dr Nicole James warned that trends including fox-eye thread lifts, a non-surgical rhinoplasty, and 'Russian'-style lip filler just simply isn't worth it.

"Lots of people have been left with scars, and to be honest the lift you get is not actually that good", she said of the fox-eye lift, which has become hugely popular in recent months.

"People sell these at a higher price point, but honestly, they're absolutely rubbish", she concluded.

Seriously refreshing honesty.

