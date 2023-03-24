Grimes tried to change the name of her and Elon Musk's baby to just a symbol

You know what comes after “X”...

Celebrities are well-known for giving their children unique names. Already, musician Grimes and Twitter CEO Elon Musk have two children with unique names.

The former couple shares a son named X AE A-XII and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl.

But apparently, they had another option for their daughter’s name, however, the government “won’t recognize” the name they wanted for her - a question mark.

So they’ve decided to just nickname her “Y.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On Thursday, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, used her Twitter to share a rare photo of her young daughter wearing a matching outfit with her.

In the comments, Grimes told fans “she’s Y now, or ‘Why?’ or just ‘?’ (But the government won’t recognize that). Curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such.”

Grimes said she posted a photo of her daughter because “she’s fairly unrecognizable here since she's channeling Goku or [something].”

Y was (semi) introduced to the world last year when Grimes accidentally revealed she had a second child with Musk via surrogate to Vanity Fair.

Seemingly, the couple wanted to keep their daughter hidden from the world, while their son X often takes a front-and-center stage appearance with his dad.

Grimes told Vanity Fair while she’s “semi-comfortable” with Musk totting around X, she would prefer to keep her daughter out of the public eye.

“The best situation here is me training the girl and [Musk] training the boy,” Grimes said last year.

Like Y’s potential question mark name, the two also tried to give X a name that was denied by California as it violated naming law.

X’s original name was “X Æ A-12” but because California does not allow people to include letters and symbols. So his name was changed to “X Æ A-XII.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.