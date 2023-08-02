Gwyneth Paltrow's Airbnb offer has become an instant meme

Gwyneth Paltrow has invited people to stay in her guesthouse and have dinner with her and people are finding it hilarious.

Posting on Instagram in a paid partnership with Airbnb, the actress walked through the guesthouse and showed off all the rooms with a fireplace, bar, pretty nice bedroom and a bathroom complete with Goop products.

"Your skin is going to be better when you leave than when you came," she said as she walked through the bathroom.

"We can have a fantastic cosy dinner," she added when she showed off the dining room.

The caption to the video read: "Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented.

"@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I'm inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night.

"While we may begin as strangers, I hope we'll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal.

"Lay by the pool, go on one of my favourite hikes and of course you'll have a bathroom stocked with my favourite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay."

She added: "Hope to host you soon."The "Goop-inspired stay with Gwyneth Paltrow" for two also features a dinner with the star and her husband, Brad Falchuk, and guests can have whatever wine they want from her well-stocked collection.

People thought the concept was one part hilarious and two parts iconic:

The booking for two guests opens on 15 August and the one-night stay will take place on 9 September.

Would you stay in Paltrow's Airbnb?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.