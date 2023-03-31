17 of the best Gwyneth Paltrow memes as Goop founder wins case

Gwyneth Paltrow has been acquitted of any wrong doing in her highly publicised ski crash trial where she has been awarded a symbolic $1.

Terry Sanderson had claimed the actor hurtled into him in a "full body hit" on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain at the Deer Valley Resort on 26 February 2016.

He alleged that this resulted in having a "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement" that has robbed him of “his enjoyment for life," and was suing Paltrow for $300,000 after originally seeking $3.1 million.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, after two weeks of testimonies, the jury found that the incident was not Paltrow's fault allowing her to go free but not before she had a little word in the ear of Sanderson.

As this plays out in court, millions have been tuning in to hear the details - and of course like any celebrity trial, it has proven to have some fascinating and bizarre moments, with the internet having a field day.

From Paltrow being roasted for her "serial killer look" to wine-tasting and even a brief mention (albeit completely random) mention of Taylor Swift - here are the best memes from the trial so far.





























































































































































For more information about the trial, read about the 11 strangest moments so far.

Meanwhile Paltrow recently came under fire for "glorifying" her "bone broth wellness" routine.glorifying" her "bone broth wellness" routine.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

