Gypsy Rose Blanchard thanks Kim Kardashian for meeting up with her

The Kardashians fans were surprised by the show's latest guest appearance: Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Kim Kardashian visited Gypsy, who was released from prison on 28 December after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard following years of abuse, in the latest episode of the reality show.

Gypsy thanked the SKIMS founder for her time, saying: "I give you massive kudos right now, because I think a lot of people are afraid of touching me as a topic."

"Because I'm too controversial," Gypsy continued, to which Kardashian humorously related and said: "Mmm, girl."

"So I give you like massive props for being like, okay, I'm going to come do this right now. Like this is going to happen," Gypsy added.

The Kardashians

Kardashian then shared how she had been following Gypsy's case "for a really long time."



"I recognise that, like, you can make a big difference. Because you can really articulate what you went through. And how you can get through it," she added.

Attention then turned to Gypsy's first post-prison meal.

"When I got out I got to try steak for the first time. I've never had steak before, so yeah, it was actually pretty good," Gypsy responded.

It comes after Gypsy announced her pregnancy to partner Ken Urker.

She broke the news that she was 11 weeks pregnant on YouTube and later followed up with a wholesome Instagram collage.

Gypsy confessed that the pregnancy was "completely unexpected," but added that she was "very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

"It's an amazing feeling when your whole world shifts and suddenly it's not about you, it's not about anything other than the tiny little life that's inside of you that you are now in charge of protecting," she said.

