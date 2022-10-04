Hasbulla has found himself at the centre of an internet controversy after showing his support for the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

The Russian TikTok star, full name Hasbulla Magomedov, shared his best wishes with the far-right leader amid the ongoing elections.

Brazil is currently in the grips of an election race, with Bolsonaro facing off against left-wing candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Despite polls predicting a comfortable win for Lula before the vote on Sunday, Bolsonaro considerably outperformed expectations and neither won enough votes to be declared victorious outright.

It means they’ll now go head to head in a second round of voting after Lula won 48.1 per cent of the vote, and right-wing candidate and incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro won 43.5 per cent of the vote. A total of 50 per cent support is needed to avoid a run-off vote.

The likes of football star Neymar have come out in support of Bolsonaro over recent days, and now Hasbulla has added his name to the list of the controversial politician’s supporters.

“Good luck to my friend President @jairbolsonaro tomorrow! Go Brazil,” he wrote, adding a picture of himself posing in a green tracksuit.





Bolsonaro replied, too, saying: “Thank you, my big little buddy @Hasbulla_NFT. I hope to see you in Brazil very soon.”

The comments attracted criticism from social media users, who regretted Hasbulla’s endorsement.

Meanwhile, Dana White recently waded into the feud between Conor McGregor and Hasbulla – and he has a word of warning for the former.

The MMA fighter and the viral sensation have been engaged in a heated back and forth over recent times which took a turn for the worse recently. While they seemed like ‘frenemies’ before, things escalated after McGregor called the 19-year-old TikTok star a “smelly inbred” in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.