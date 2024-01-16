Hailey Bieber sparks confusion after TikTok work revelation

Most of us have our own little wind-down routines after a long, hard day at work. And, seemingly so does Hailey Bieber.

In a viral clip posted to TikTok, Bieber innocently shared her evening skincare routine using her brand's cleanser – and her opening line sparked a mixed reaction.

"So, I just got back from work," the star said, explaining that she will be demonstrating how she takes off her makeup using the product.

It didn't take long for her remark to spark confusion in the comments, with one writing: "I immediately stopped the video once she said 'back from work.'"

One fan added: "Love! what do you do for work?"

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "But are they hiring tho??"





Shortly after Bieber's upload, followers flooded TikTok with humourous stitches.

Paula (@paula.alain) hilariously responded to ask where Bieber's office is, whether she's required to clock in and out – and whether she's eligible for paid time off and lunch breaks.





@paula.alain #stitch with @Hailey Bieber Let me go wash my dishes...









Another viral clip from Kris (@sweetandlowenergy) saw her joking that "Hailey's out here talking like she just clocked out of her 9-5 from Target".

The TikToker then gave a light-hearted example of how she believes Bieber's day at work to have gone.





@sweetandlowenergy #stitch with @Hailey Bieber #saltedcaramel





For context, Bieber first became prominent in the public eye through her work as a model, having featured in many up-market campaigns including Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.



She debuted as a catwalk model at the age of 18 before going on to appear in the likes of Vogue.

Bieber has since launched a line of skincare products for her brand Rhode.

Technically, Bieber does work several jobs – but it's a far cry from most of the population's line of work and doesn't quite epitomise Dolly Parton's '9-5'.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.