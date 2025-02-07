Hailey Welch AKA Hawk Tuah Girl has been missing on social media over the last few months following fallout from a crypto crash that cost her fans their hard-earned money.

There's not been a post on Instagram from Welch for five weeks, the last X / Twitter post from her was December 20, and there hasn't been a new episode of the Talk Tuah Podcast since December 3.

However, an upcoming episode of her podcast has leaked online, and it would seem she's ready to talk about the ordeal for the first time.

$HAWK token launched at the end of 2024, and rocketed to a value of $490 million (£393 million), before quickly crashing, with reports suggesting it lost 90 per cent of its value.

Then came the rumblings of foul play with accusations of 'unlawful' promotion of the coin - and now the 22-year-old could be faced with a lawsuit.

https://x.com/AFpost/status/1887686595513327960





In the new podcast episode, she's joined by FaZe Clan’s founder, Banks, who comforts her as she breaks down in tears over the ordeal.

"I feel really bad for all the people that got affected by it,” Welch said, explaining that the idea of launching a coin was brought to her as something that would "change the way everybody thinks" about crypto, but she began having suspicions about his intentions.

She added: “I probably should have looked into him a little bit more."

Welch also claims that all of the money earned from the episode of the podcast would be donated to the animals affected by the Los Angeles wildfires - with Banks agreeing to match it.





https://x.com/Banks/status/1887601651529490802





However, Banks has now hit out at Welch's team on X, raising suspicions about how the now-deleted podcast made it online, when he hadn't green-lit it.

He also claims that by the end of the episode and hearing Welch's story, he realised the whole thing was a "f****** mess" and dubbed her a "poor girl".

He also told her she should fire everybody on her team as a result.

Welch has not yet publicly acknowledged the episode being leaked - and Indy100 has contacted her reps for comment.

