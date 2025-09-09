Donald Trump has been slammed for appearing to minimise the crime of domestic violence after shocking comments.

Trump downplayed domestic abuse as “a little fight with the wife” during a speech he gave on Monday (8 September) at Washington’s Museum of the Bible.

In the speech, Trump falsely claimed that bringing the National Guard into the city has eradicated crime, suggesting “there’s no crime”, despite police data completely contradicting that.

But, the most severe backlash came when Trump expressed his frustration that crimes that occur behind closed doors, such as domestic violence, are included within crime statistics.

“There’s no crime. They said, ‘Crime’s down 87 per cent.’ It’s more than 87 per cent – virtually nothing,” Trump claimed.

“And much lesser things – things that take place in the home, they call crime,” he continued. “They’ll do anything they can to find something. If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say, ‘This was a crime’, see. So now I can’t claim 100 per cent.”

A clip of the moment has gone viral online as people slammed the president of the United States for diminishing violence against women.

“Just a casual dismissal of domestic violence as a crime,” a stunned viewer wrote.

Another said: “Domestic violence is a crime and this used to be the type of thing that would basically disqualify someone for public office and force resignations. But here we are now.”

One more person argued: “You think you’re fully desensitized to him but every now and then he spews out something so vile it short circuits your defenses.”

