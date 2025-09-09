From salmon sperm to snail mucin, there's no shortage of incredible ingredients that we never could've anticipated would've become staples in our skincare routines, thanks to their hydrating qualities and anti-ageing properties.

But, vegan beauty lovers need a slice of the action too, which could explain why there's a new, unconventional ingredient making waves throughout the community: Cactus.

Thankfully, there's no pricking involved either, as it's actually the stuff inside the plant that really counts.

Sure, cactus in general has long been a choice for its soothing, healing properties; but now there's one specific variant that's got our attention.

The prickly pear cactus, which produces cactus figs (yes, you can eat them), is usually found in Mexico where 50 per cent of its population lives; and it's characterised as having a number of round heads, bearing red fruits.

It's the tallest species of cacti in the world, and usually has at least towering branches hanging from it.

Pexels

And while those fruits are great for cocktail syrups and even as a hangover helper, it's becoming an increasingly popular choice in skincare - no spikes required.

It would turn out that prickly pear extract is a complete skin superfood, containing antioxidants like vitamin E, amino acids (boosting collagen and promoting cell turnover), and vitamin K (which can help brighten skin; particularly under-eyes).

It's also extremely high in essential fatty acids including linoleic acid, oleic acid, and palmitic acid, which help boost hydration, and even prevent breakouts (spot-prone skin can flare up from a lack of linoleic acid in the skin barrier).

The phenolic compounds in prickly pears also have the effect of shielding the skin from UV rays and reducing the adverse effects of overexposure to UV.

@frishtaxx ad I am SOOO impressed with the finish of this mucin!! 😍 SOO excited that I can finally jump on this skincare trend without getting a bad skin reaction!!! You guys NEED to try the prickly pear peptide mucin from @Glow Recipe 💕!!! Available at @Sephora UK #fyp #skincare #mucin

You're telling us we've spent all this time avoiding cacti?

Well, if we think about it logically, it makes total sense that it could produce such benefits. Cacti live in dry, hot conditions, which means it's effectively the final boss of storing and retaining moisture - an essential for any good skincare product.

Now, we're seeing it pop up more and more across major beauty brands, including in the recently released Prickly Pear Mucin Serum by Glow Recipe, which already has hundreds of five-star reviews just weeks post-launch.

"This vegan 'snail' mucin serum delivers visible bounce & deep hydration with 81% cactus-derived mucin + bio-active peptides for supple, smooth, resilient skin. 100 per cent snail free, cruelty-free", the description reads, suggesting you can layer it up to three times for boosted hydration.

"The texture is fantastic and my skin feels SO hydrated and soft after using it. Easily one of my top 3 favorite snail mucin alternatives", one review reads.

"I have pet snails and I'm vegetarian, so I cut real snail mucin out of my skincare, so I was happy to see a cruelty free version. It's so hydrating and makes my skin look so good", another notes.

If you see us strolling through the desert in search of our next skincare hero - mind your business.

Why not read...

Louis Vuitton on blast for debut makeup collection including $160 lip balm: ‘Good luck with that’

Sabrina Carpenter keeps two viral products on her nightstand - and you won’t look back either

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter



