Hawk Tuah Girl has a new catchphrase that is going viral

Hawk Tuah Girl has been one of the internet sensations in 2024, from the original street interview with the catchphrase that went viral - and now it looks like Haliey Welch has a new soundbite that is making the rounds on TikTok.

The 22-year-old quickly rose to fame from her Hawk Tuah quote, gaining millions of followers, and starting her own podcast "Talk Tuah" but has recently found herself in controversy over her meme coin, $HAWK.

But now she's having another viral moment as people on TikTok are obsessed with how she said: "Anyhoo, I’m going to go to bed, and I’ll see you guys tomorrow.”

In one TikTok from @bellegomoo, she played Welch's comment and noted how the social media star "should've gone into voice acting" and added, "...tell me this wouldn't be the cutest animated squirrel".

@bellegomoo The way she says tomorrow is so cartoonish #hawktuah #😃





Another TikTok user @hannahmontoya2nd thought that Welch's voice sounded like "an animated character from a Disney movie," in a video which has a whopping 9.7m views.

People in the comments sections of both videos agreed that Welch's voice sounded like a cartoon character.

One person wrote: "She sounds like a Looney Tunes character".

"She sounds like some random small character that’s only seen once in Adventure Time," another person said.

Someone else added: "This is the voice of a lovable Pixar squirrel".

"It literally sounds like a pre-recorded segment for a Disney ride," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile as well as these comparisons, the sound has also become a meme template.

TikToker Megan Chacalos who went viral for her olive oil story made a funny joke about it with the sound.





"Me saying goodnight to all the screens that give me a combined 18hr screen time per day and severe brain fog," TikToker Brennus wrote.





@brennus This audio is of hawk tuah being investigated for scamming idk if thay makes it funny or not lol #memestiktok









Where does the viral sound originate?

The sound itself comes from when Welch appeared on Voidzilla’s X Spaces stream following all of the fallout from her cryptocurrency scandal.

It's understood $HAWK token was the victim of a 'rug pull', where snipers who buy the asset where it's cheaper and instantly sell it where it's more expensive end up making a huge profit, according to CoinMarketCap after the coin quickly rose to a $490 million market cap when launched on 4 December but it absolutely tanked within hours and lost around 95 per cent of its value.

Voidzilla asked Welch questions about the situation but in response Welch abruptly ended the call and that's when she signed off with the viral soundbite: "Anyhoo, I’m going to go to bed, and I’ll see you guys tomorrow.”

Elsewhere, Hawk Tuah Girl breaks silence following crypto controversy.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.