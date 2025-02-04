Bill Gates urges people not to make one hugely popular investment

Bill Gates has made his thoughts on cryptocurrency abundantly clear, and let's just say he's no crypto bro...

The tech billionaire - with a net worth of approximately $165 billion - says the digital currency, which has rose to prominence in recent years, has no use whatsoever.

"None," he said in recent interview with The New York Times, when asked if crypto has any use. "There are people with high I.Q.s who have fooled themselves on that one".

Bitcoin recently soared to record highs, while the newly elected President Donald Trump seems to be embracing cryptocurrency after he and his wife Melania launched their own meme coins last month, $Trump and $Melania.

Bill Gates speaks onstage for a special conversation during "What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates" at The Paris Theater on September 26, 2024 in New York City Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

This isn't the first time Gates has expressed his opinion on cryptocurrency, as he discussed the topic and mentioned fellow billionaire Elon Musk's who is pro-crypto.

"Elon has tons of money and he's very sophisticated so I don't worry that his Bitcoin will randomly go up or down,' Gates said in an interview with Bloomberg back in 2021.

"I do think that people get bought into these manias who maybe don't have as much money to spare. So I'm not bullish on Bitcoin."

He added: "My general thought would be that if you have less money than Elon then you should probably watch out."

Basically, if you're not the richest man of the world (which Musk is) Gates urges us all to be careful when it comes to crypto.

Elsewhere, Bill Gates blasts Elon Musk for promoting far-right politics, and Bill Gates reveals the mistake he regrets the most - and it's nothing to do with Microsoft.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.