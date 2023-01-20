Social media users are losing their minds after finding an Amazon review by 'the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' under Harry's explosive memoir, Spare. However, it's not all that it seems.

The lengthy review-in-question was submitted by a verified account using the royals' name. They described the book as an 'Emotional human story with unprecedented insight'.

The poster said they "highly recommend" the book which includes "incredibly raw and emotional moments."

It continued: "It is undeniably depressing that Harry and Meghan felt they couldn’t continue in their royal roles.

"They could have been a huge force for good, supporting communities in the UK and the Commonwealth, representing a true Modern Monarchy with their enviable platform and privilege.

"Leaked excerpts of The Duke’s memoirs don’t do his story justice. The book as a whole is a must-read! Highly recommend."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It was first spotted by an eagle-eyed Amazon user, who immediately shared her discovery (and frustration towards Harry and Meghan) on Twitter.



The blissfully unaware user called the post "pathetic and immature" before adding: "No self-respecting author would do this".

Many more outraged Twitter users flocked to the post, with one saying they were "cringing for them".

Another accused the post of having "Meghan's handprints all over it".

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "They are the gift that keeps on giving aren't they".

Plot twist: it wasn't them. And if there's anything we can learn from this, it's to not believe everything you read on the internet.

While the deceiving review appeared to come from the royals themselves, it turned out to be a fan account upon further inspection.

Amazon





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.