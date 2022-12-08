The highly-anticipated and potentially controversial Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary has finally aired on Netflix on Thursday and the reactions are already flooding in.

The documentary charts the couples time together and their explosive departure from the Royal family and the current tensions within the monarchy.

Episode one opened with words written in white on a black background which said: “This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story, told with never before seen personal archive.

“All interviews were completed by August 2022. Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

The intimate documentary shows never before seen footage of Harry and Meghan and how they have been treated by the media since they were children. Speaking about the press coverage of Meghan’s background during the second episode of Harry & Meghan, her mother Doria Ragland said paparazzi would take pictures of deprived neighbourhoods in Los Angeles.

Ms Ragland told the Netflix documentary: “They would take pictures of different parts of say Skid Row and say that is where I lived and that is where she was from.”

“It was horrible,” Meghan said. “But I continued to hold the line. Say nothing.”

Reactions to the documentary have seen people gush over Harry and Meghan's loving relationship





















Others were shocked by the scrutiny that Harry was put under at such a young age.





Of course, a lot of the fun of these things is seeing other people lose their minds about it.





