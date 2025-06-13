Pitbull has truly captured the hearts of his fanbase — and far beyond — after spotlighting his humanitarian efforts during a live concert.

In a viral TikTok clip filmed at his Dublin show, the 'Fireball' singer took a moment to highlight a school he helped build, funded directly through ticket sales.

"Watch the love in Pitbull's eyes as he tells fans how ticket sales help fund a school he built - thanks to a teacher who first believed in him," TikToker Yulia gushed. "Now he's helped hundreds of kids graduate".

The clip racked up a staggering 3.9 million views, along with over 2,000 comments praising his efforts.

"He’s literally showing off his humanitarian work at his concert like it’s a class project he’s super proud of. My heart can’t handle all of this," one person wrote, as another added: "And suddenly I’m looking at those 300€ tickets with a little less anger."





A third penned: "No but I’ve genuinely never been to a concert where the artist just seemed so happy and proud to be there."

Meanwhile, another chimed in: "Pitbull is such a W man's no controversy, no weird interactions, no scandals, just a wholesome dude."

It comes after the star expressed his delight with fans dressing up as him for his gigs.

"It's the ultimate trophy to be able to go on stage and see all the hard work that you put into the music," he told the BBC.

"I've been in the game for 25 years and to see every demographic, everybody [dressing up] at the shows is priceless."

