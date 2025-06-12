President Donald Trump arrived at the Kennedy Center to booing last night after telling a reporter he "couldn't care less" about those boycotting the night because of his attendance.

Viewing the aptly titled Les Misérables which translates to The Miserable Ones or The Wretched, Trump and Melania were greeted by booing from the crowds as they took their seats to watch a story of revolution.

Speaking of revolution, despite Trump's gutting of LGBTQIA+ programming at the Kennedy Center, a gaggle of Drag Queens triumphantly showed up at the performance in defiance cheered on by fellow audience members.

