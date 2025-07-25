South Park fans think they've spotted a key ‘hidden detail’ in new Trump episode

South Park fans have noticed a 'hidden detail' in the outrageous season 27 opener.

The season 27 premiere didn’t hold back with savage digs at US president Donald Trump , picturing the leader in bed with Satan and threatening a lawsuit against an artist for painting an accurate portrait of him.

But it was one moment in the credits that got people wondering.

In the part, which played during the credits, Butters tells Cartman, “I think I might be going”.

Cartman replies, “Yep, sweet death is about to come. I love you, man”.

Some on social media have theorised that it was actually the show’s co-creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, saying goodbye to each other.

It comes after CBS, who is owned by Paramount Global (the parent company of Comedy Central, which runs South Park), recently announced it was shutting down The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , with rumours that the show was cancelled to please Trump.

“So can we talk about how Cartman saying "I love you man" to Butters during the end credits was actually Trey saying that to Matt in case it's all over for South Park,” one person said.





Another person argued: “The very end tonight’s #SouthPark feels like Matt & Trey are prepared for whatever might come. Having Cartman say ‘I love you man’ over the credits feels like a goodbye (if it somehow has to be), especially after the show spent 30min questioning its own existence in 2025.”

Someone commented : “I can’t lose Matt and Trey.”

One person wrote: “Dang that’s a good catch if this is the end they went out with a bang!”

Elsewhere, some have predicted that “Trump is going to lose his mind” after the US president was heavily featured, and not in a good way.

One person predicted: “We are going to get the most unhinged Truth Social post ever.”

Another said: “They got it right, down to the smallest detail. Bravo! Bravo South Park.”

