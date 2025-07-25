It's the tragic case that gripped a nation for three years, and Bryan Kohberger has finally been handed four life sentences for the murders of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.

On 13 November 2022, 30-year-old Kohberger snuck into their off-campus house in the middle of the night, and committed his atrocities, triggering a seven-week man-hunt.

Two other roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, were the only people in the house to survive.

Social media sleuths came out in full force (with conspiracies even brewing that Kohberger was behind one account joining in with the investigation, later proved to be false), and 30 December 2022, he was arrested.

Earlier this year Kohberger pled guilty in a bid to avoid the death penalty, and was sentenced on 23 July 2025. He will now spend the rest of his life in prison.

But as justice is somewhat served to the monster former-criminology student, this is the first time we've really had any insight into what happened that night, after a gagging order was placed on those close to the case.

Now, for the first time, friends, family, and investigators have been able to speak out in a new Amazon Prime documentary, One Night In Idaho: The College Murders.





The four-episode series, released on 11 July 2025, hears from the parents of Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogan for the first time about their devastation, as well as what they think Kohberger's motive could've been.

Fellow students, as well as people who knew Kohberger himself also give interviews on their relationships and the aftermath felt in Moscow, Idaho.

The show also explores the damage caused by the armchair detectives trying to find the suspect for themselves, taking drastic action which included showing up to the house where the murders took place to look for clues.

Not least, because surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, came under fire for not instantly calling the police when it happened, causing the public to blame them. Mortensen delivered a victim impact statement addressing the backlash during Kohberger's sentencing.





"There was a big realisation that we had been stalked for so many months and had no clue", Emily Alandt, a friend of the group and one of the first to be contacted when the murders took place, can be heard saying in the trailer.

Viewers online have been left heartbroken by the new details in the documentary.

"I thought the #onenightinidaho series was really well done, but it was one of the most depressing things I've ever watched in my life. Episodes 1 and 4 will rip your heart out. I realized that no punishment in the world would be good enough for #BryanKohberger", one person wrote.

"Watching this documentary and I hate how internet true crime enthusiasts attacked the surviving friends making just for clout. Imagine the trauma of losing your 4 friends and being called a murderer just because you're friends", another noted.

"This is crushing. A nightmare hell on earth for these families. #OneNightInIdaho", a third penned.

A truly heartbreaking watch.

