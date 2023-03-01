Harry Styles reacts to fan's sign about sex fantasy with the singer and her boyfriend

A fan has proved just how much she loves Harry Styles by going to one of his gigs and holding up a sign with an NSFW confession.

TikToker Frankie Fisher (@frankieefisher) was one of Styles's Gold Coast shows as the former One Direction singer is currently down under for Australian leg of his Love On Tour.

In the video, Fisher shows the handmade sign she's made especially for the concert, with the message: "I think of you when I shag my boyfriend."

At the concert, the TikToker hold up the sign for Styles to read, which he eventually spots as he gave the audience a countdown to his next song.

Footage shows Styles raising his eyebrows as he clocked the sign, before having a giggle at the confession and shaking his head as he made his way across the stage.

"Safe to say I think he liked it," Fisher captioned the video.





Since sharing the hilarious moment, Fisher's video has received 1.3m views, and 139,800 likes, with people who were thoroughly entertained with Styles's reaction.

One person wrote: "He can't believe what he just read lol"

"That’s actually really funny and so real," another person said.

Someone else added: "This is funny lol ppl don’t have a sense of humor."

"Listen we’ve all fantasized/done it at least once let’s bfr," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, other commented on how dedicated the Aussie fans are and noted this isn't the first funny sign they've seen at the gigs.

One person said: "I am living for Australian gals at these concerts. Every video gets me."

"He must love coming to Australia and seeing all the love and Aussie naughtiness," another person wrote.

Someone else replied: "The signs in Australia have been next level."

Elsewhere, Styles decided to give partake in the Aussie drinking tradition of doing a shoey on his first tour date in the country - this is where your pour alcohol into a shoe and chugging it.

