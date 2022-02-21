Sometimes people get tattoos of things dear to them, such as quotes and mantras that inspire them, or on a whim when they're in the mood.

But one woman, who got a tattoo of a cool pineapple on her forearm, found out that it had a secret not suitable for work (NSFW) meaning.

Brittany Lewin, the woman in question, took to her TikTok to post about her pineapple inside of a triangle tattoo inside her forearm. When her arm is raised, the pineapple is upside down.

"When you realize you've made a mistake," the on-screen text said as Lewin showed screenshotted messages between her and a friend about the tattoo.

The friend asked if her pineapple tattoo was upside down before suggesting she take it to Google to find out some things.

"It's still gunna make me giggle. I only just found out what [an] upside-down pineapple means bahahahahaha," the friend wrote according to the image.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Wait what?????? Googling, haha," Lewin responded back.

And when she searched it, she discovered that it is a secret sign for swinger parties.

"BESTIES!!! I post stories daily with my arm like this," Lewin's on-screen text said as she appeared mortified.







@b_brittanylewin I've made a mistake besties.... 🤦‍♀️🤣🙃 #fyp #foryoupage #fail #pineapple #pineappletattoo #ohno

According to the website askinglot.com, upside-down pineapples are supposedly a secret code used by swingers to identify other people who are looking to attend a swinger party - but a pineapple placed on a porch or mailbox of a home also indicates that a swinger party is currently going on inside.

Although she didn't initially know of the meaning behind her ink, people in the video's comments seemed to be familiar with it - and even asked themselves whether or not she was aware.

"Yep, every time I see it, I was thinking to myself, 'does she know?'" one wrote.

"I've thought this every video I've seen of u. I just thought each to their own," another added.

A third person who has a pineapple tattoo also commented about their experience.

"I fxcking have an upside-down pineapple too & ppl keep sending me these kinds of TikToks & I'm just like I'm not, stop," they wrote.

Someone else simply wrote: "Nothing wrong with that. It's a sign go have a good time."

Indy100 reached out to Lewin for comment.

This isn't the only time a tattoo sparked chatter on the internet.

One woman on Reddit posted a picture of her dog tattoo but questioned whether or not it looked phallic, which divided the internet.

Another woman even managed to convinced her cheating ex-boyfriend to tattoo her name on him immediately before she ghosted him.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.