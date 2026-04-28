Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz engaged? The biggest fan reactions to '$500,000' ring

If you can hear something loud going off right about now, it's just the shattering of millions of Harry Styles fans' hearts, as he and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged.

The pair were first spotted together only eight months ago, and in the last week, she's reportedly been seen parading the streets with a huge vintage-inspired rock on her engagement finger.

Given that the 37-year-old is an ambassador for Jessica McCormack, initially, it was thought to be part of a new campaign to promote her high-end jewellery.

However, the couple's inner-circle appear to have confirmed to multiple outlets that wedding bells are ringing.

Styles and Kravitz are yet to acknowledge the rather large elephant in the room (in the form of a stunning 10-carat $500,000 elongated solitaire), but have been seen in public a number of times in recent days, flashing the gem.

If true, this would mark Styles' first engagement, and Kravitz's third - having been married once before, to actor, Karl Glusman, and previously engaged to Channing Tatum.

"I just saw a group of people fall to their knees in a grocery store. It’s me. I’m the people", one fan reacted as the news broke.

"Love it...it is time for him to settle down and be happy with his personal life. Music is his life but surely there is another life he truly deserved outside music", another wrote.

A third posted a scene from The Wolf Of Wall Street involving Leonardo DiCarprio asking Jonah Hill: "Do you feel anything?"

"Me a hardcore directioner", they joked.

"They look cute together", someone else insisted.

"Just the possibility of Harry Styles being engaged", another posted alongside a viral clip of a child crying on live TV.

"I stopped caring about who harry was with like 4 years ago and now all of a sudden i see 'harry styles engaged' and i'm 16 all over again. nothing's funny", another echoed.

"Wasn't planning on drinking tonight but Harry Styles is engaged", another fan teased.

This could make for the wedding of the year.

The Independent has contacted the pair’s representatives for comment.

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