Howard Stern has hit out at the hypocrisy of celebrities following the incident which saw Dave Chappelle attacked during a stand-up show.

The comedian was performing as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in LA on Tuesday when a man in the crowd tackled him towards the end of the gig before being taken away by security.

Jamie Foxx was on hand to help Chappelle against the attacker, while Chris Rock was also in attendance at the show and jokingly asked “was that Will Smith?” at the time, in reference to the infamous events at this year’s Oscars.

Now, Stern has called out people expressing concern for Chappelle after he was tackled by an audience member – saying that a similar level of concern and anger was not aimed at Smith after he slapped Rock on stage.

Speaking on his Wednesday show, Stern said: “Unlike the Academy Awards, Jamie Foxx came running out on stage and helped Dave Chappelle.

“Now here's the point I want to make about this and how f***** up Hollywood is. Some people in the audience at the Academy Awards still should be very ashamed of themselves. I hope they are.”

He added: “This guy jumped up on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle. As soon as that happened, did they let him go back to his seat and laugh and sit next to his wife and then give them an award? No! They took him backstage, they broke his arms and hands so bad.”

“They f****** beat the s**t out of him. But! At the Academy Awards everyone came over and consoled Will Smith – because it was live television and Hollywood didn't know what to do about Will Smith.”

It comes after Smith stormed the Oscars stage after Rock made a joke comparing Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to G.I Jane due to her shaved head which is caused by alopecia.

Stern also hit out at Smith being given a standing ovation on the night after winning Best Actor, saying: “You don't treat Will Smith any different than they did the Chappelle attacker. The audience at the Oscars gave Will Smith a standing ovation after the attack, that's the truth.

“It's on film, it's not fake news. They didn't break Will's hands, they shook them and it's wrong and they all should be ashamed of themselves.”

