Radio and television personality Howard Stern has poked the hive of Taylor Swift fans - by mocking their distress following the Ticketmaster fiasco.



Earlier this months, tickets several dates for Swift's US leg of "The Eras Tour" in Spring 2023 were released, but fans were left upset after the website started to freeze before they could buy the tickets.

The tour is set to be the Midnights artist's first concert series since 2018.

On Monday's (28 November) episode of The Howard Stern Show, the shock jock spoke about the havoc.

He explained that it shouldn't be difficult to get tickets and that Ticketmaster was not "prepared for the demand."

"You know, maybe they haven't invented the technology that can handle that kind of demand," Stern said.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Stern's producer Gary Dell'Abate joined in on the conversation to say that the people who were "crying" because they didn't get tickets were "grown a** women with jobs and like moms."

He also namedropped actress Busy Phillips who took to Twitter to share her disappointment that her pre-order code to get a ticket didn't work.

Stern responded: "Busy Philipps. How old is she? She acts like she's 15. I mean, what's going on with her?"

Later in the segment, the team continued to go back and forth to try and come up with solutions to the case of Ticketmaster.

Then Stern came up with a "cure" for crashes on the website.

"Every time you listen to this, do a man on the street in Ukraine where their homes are being bombed," he said before adding that they wouldn't react as "strong" as Swifties "freaking out" because they couldn't get their hands on the concert tickets.

Swift's US leg of "The Eras Tour" begins on 17 March at the State Farm Center in Glendale, Arizona.

The last concert will be on 9 August at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

