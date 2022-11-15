Some people on Twitter seem to be more worried about the issues with Taylor Swift'sTicketmaster tour pre-sales than they are about the potential threat of WWIII.

On Tuesday (15 November), a bunch of dates for Swift's US leg of "The Eras Tour" in Spring 2023 were released, but fans were left disgruntled after the ticket website seemed to freeze during the buying stage.

The customers took out their frustration on Twitter, sharing share their disappointment with Ticketmaster not allowing them to get the tickets, despite having a pre-sale code for the verified fans.

According to CNN, the Ticketmaster issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon and said "there has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up" to purchase tour tickets.

The statement also informed fans still waiting in the virtual line that it is moving and to simply "hang tight."

The US tour will begin on 17 March at the State Farm Center in Glendale, Arizona, and end on 9 August at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The debacle surrounding the Midnights artist tour tickets was trending in the number one spot for a time on Twitter, ahead of WWIII and Poland.

Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift were the number one trending topic for a time. @HowDoIBeWhole/Twitter

The WWIII chatter was due to the deaths of two people after projectiles hit a farm in the Polish town of Przewodow, which is at the border with Ukraine.

It's unknown where the missiles came from, but they did reach Poland's territory, which is a part of NATO. The incident occurred around the same time Russia launched its massive attacks on Ukrainian cities.

A Polish government official explained that the country's prime minister organised a defense committee meeting.

Still, Russia denied the reports that its weapons arrived in Poland. The state-run TASS news agency also said the reports had "a deliberate provocation."

People on Twitter didn't hesitate to point out how ticket sales were a hotter topic for a time on the social media platform versus the conflict with Russia and the Polish-Ukraine border town.

One person wrote: "Ticketmaster started WWIII by refusing Taylor Swift pre-sales? Wild."

"Taylor Swift and WWIII are both trending today. I'm sure it's not that Swifties are declaring war on Ticketmaster or anything."

A third wrote: "I genuinely honestly thought that the WWIII trend was gonna be jokes about Taylor Swift fans trying to get tickets on this hot mess of a Ticketmaster site and not about actual genocide in the potential start of an actual World War III because of Russian attacks. OMG."

