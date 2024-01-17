Hulk Hogan helps rescue teenager whose car flipped in crash

A teenage girl who was in a car crash that caused her vehicle to flip ended up being rescued from the wreckage by none other than Hulk Hogan.

The 17-year-old was driving her car in Tampa, Florida when she tried to cross lanes to make an exit she was about to miss and that is when she clipped another car which caused her to flip over, TMZ reported.

Hulk, his wife Sky Daily, and his pal Jake Rask who is reported to be a marine witnessed this chain of events and they pulled over as the two guys immediately rushed to help the teen get out of the flipped car.

Daily took to Facebook to share her account of what she saw, and praised both Hulk and Jake for helping the driver.

“Last night, after we left dinner in Tampa, we saw a car flip in front of us," she wrote.

“I truly admire my husband @hulkhogan and our good buddy @jakerask for springing into action, puncturing the girls airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car. By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!"

The retired WWE wrestler also recalled what happened, and detailed how they had to pop the teen's airbag with a pen to help get her out of the car.

“The crazy part about the teenager that flipped her car was that without a knife to puncture the airbags to get her out, a Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen came in really handy to pot the bags, thank you God, all is well even now, Amen HH," he posted on X.

Tampa Police Department has said only minor injuries occurred as a result of the crash, NBC reported.

